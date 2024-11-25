Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Insider Sells $70,955.31 in Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 8,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $70,955.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,714.54. This represents a 21.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Redfin Stock Up 12.3 %

Shares of RDFN stock opened at $9.16 on Monday. Redfin Co. has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $15.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.73.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $278.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RDFN. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 282.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Redfin in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Redfin by 285.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Redfin during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 61.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Redfin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Redfin from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Redfin from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.98.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

