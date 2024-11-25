Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Recon Technology stock opened at $2.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.67, a quick ratio of 10.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.20. Recon Technology has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $5.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recon Technology

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Recon Technology stock. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Belvedere Trading LLC owned about 0.21% of Recon Technology at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Recon Technology Company Profile

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

