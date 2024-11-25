RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Shares Purchased by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in RCM Technologies were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RCMT. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 19.9% during the second quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 13,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in RCM Technologies during the third quarter valued at $315,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the third quarter worth $425,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the second quarter worth $458,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 24,380 shares during the last quarter. 43.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RCMT opened at $21.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.63. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $32.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RCMT. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of RCM Technologies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut RCM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on RCM Technologies from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

