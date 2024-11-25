Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 961 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,026 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Fortinet by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 135,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in Fortinet by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,163,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,370,000 after buying an additional 395,477 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Fortinet by 543.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 157,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,765,000 after buying an additional 132,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,008,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,188,000 after buying an additional 40,277 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet stock opened at $92.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $71.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.65 and a 1 year high of $100.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.45.

Several research analysts have commented on FTNT shares. Mizuho lowered shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.93.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 4,250 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $386,027.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,901.87. The trade was a 47.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,538 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $1,763,937.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,878,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,662,977,721.64. The trade was a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,095 shares of company stock worth $4,058,575 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

