Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 697 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in NICE were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NICE by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,137,000 after acquiring an additional 15,347 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NICE by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in NICE by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in NICE by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 11,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in NICE by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 517,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,794,000 after acquiring an additional 7,635 shares during the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reduced their price target on NICE from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lowered NICE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NICE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.57.

NICE opened at $176.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.96 and a 200-day moving average of $176.00. NICE Ltd. has a 52 week low of $151.52 and a 52 week high of $270.73.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

