Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 32.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 7,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total value of $1,761,744.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,683.76. This represents a 50.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Sands sold 119,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.37, for a total value of $28,908,439.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 431,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,638,157.73. This trade represents a 21.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,956 shares of company stock valued at $46,058,091 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Cowen cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 price target (down previously from $300.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.47.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.5 %

Constellation Brands stock opened at $239.66 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $243.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $224.76 and a 1-year high of $274.87. The stock has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a PE ratio of 77.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.74%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

