Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter valued at $835,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 309.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 16,399 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,945,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 160,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after buying an additional 17,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter valued at $524,000. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Old Republic International from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $38.60 on Monday. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $27.19 and a 52 week high of $38.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

