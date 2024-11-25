Raymond James Trust N.A. Lowers Stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 251.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after buying an additional 18,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 319.5% during the first quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 12,685 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $69.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $53.27 and a 1 year high of $70.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.01.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

