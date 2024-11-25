Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 12,503 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 24,618 shares.The stock last traded at $10.10 and had previously closed at $10.12.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average of $10.80.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2364 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.
Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.
