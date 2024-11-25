Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 12,503 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 24,618 shares.The stock last traded at $10.10 and had previously closed at $10.12.

Ramaco Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average of $10.80.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Ramaco Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2364 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ramaco Resources

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of METCB. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Ramaco Resources by 10.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 129,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 11,997 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 9,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Ramaco Resources by 321.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares during the last quarter. 9.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.