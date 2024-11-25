Ramaco Resources, Inc. (METC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 2nd

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, November 23rd,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1375 per share by the energy company on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.

Ramaco Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 27.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ramaco Resources to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

Shares of METC opened at $12.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.28. The company has a market cap of $659.78 million, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.08. Ramaco Resources has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METC ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.41 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm's revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

METC has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on Ramaco Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ramaco Resources in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

