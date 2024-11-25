Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Acquired by Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,073,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587,027 shares during the period. Qurate Retail comprises approximately 0.8% of Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRTEA. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter worth $184,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Qurate Retail by 14.4% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 687,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 86,620 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 530,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Trading Up 8.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $0.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.62. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $1.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Qurate Retail in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Qurate Retail

In other Qurate Retail news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 75,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $73,515.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

