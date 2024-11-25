Qsemble Capital Management LP Has $4.18 Million Stock Holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Qsemble Capital Management LP raised its position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 709.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,904 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in APi Group were worth $4,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,514,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in APi Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 535,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,692,000 after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in APi Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,586,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in APi Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,296,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,819,000 after buying an additional 26,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 21.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE APG traded up $1.26 on Monday, hitting $38.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,150. APi Group Co. has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $39.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.38 and its 200 day moving average is $35.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on APG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of APi Group in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on APi Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of APi Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on APi Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APi Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

In other APi Group news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 53,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $1,986,113.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,478,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,002,581.73. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Lillie sold 11,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $427,784.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,635 shares in the company, valued at $41,958,802.30. This trade represents a 1.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About APi Group



APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

