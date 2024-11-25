Qsemble Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Qsemble Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 31.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,489 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams accounts for 0.8% of Qsemble Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,921,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $573,538,000 after buying an additional 53,487 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,609,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $480,291,000 after acquiring an additional 917,979 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,524,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $454,917,000 after purchasing an additional 238,031 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,421,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $542,387,000 after purchasing an additional 15,843 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 54.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,416,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $422,654,000 after purchasing an additional 496,326 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, October 18th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $455.00 to $446.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.47.
In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. This represents a 18.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 2,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.63, for a total value of $971,185.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,349.27. This represents a 28.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $5.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $394.26. 218,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,631,215. The company has a market capitalization of $99.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $377.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $344.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $272.34 and a 52-week high of $394.79.
Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 74.45%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.49%.
The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.
