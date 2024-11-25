Qsemble Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 77,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,648,000. American International Group accounts for 1.0% of Qsemble Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American International Group by 27.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 29,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in American International Group by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in American International Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,213,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,830,000 after buying an additional 9,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of American International Group stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.95. 267,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,096,762. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.54 and a 1 year high of $80.83.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 6.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.20%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $144,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 279,238,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,058,834,596.28. This represents a 1.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on AIG. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on American International Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

