Prosperity Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,335 Shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

Prosperity Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 119.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 66,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 36,159 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Financial LLC bought a new stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the third quarter valued at $506,000.

SNSR stock opened at $35.68 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.73 and its 200-day moving average is $35.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.91 million, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.24. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF has a 1 year low of $30.98 and a 1 year high of $38.54.

The Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things industry. SNSR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

