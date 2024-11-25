Prosperity Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PJFG)

Prosperity Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PJFG – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 9,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF by 161.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF by 41.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,113,000.

PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF Price Performance

PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF stock opened at $94.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $100.83 million, a PE ratio of 44.30 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.32. PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF has a one year low of $68.12 and a one year high of $95.82.

PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF Profile

The PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF (PJFG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of growth stocks from all over the world. PJFG was launched on Dec 12, 2022 and is managed by PGIM.

