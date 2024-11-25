Prosperity Financial Group Inc. Makes New $1.29 Million Investment in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Prosperity Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ SDVY opened at $39.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $39.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.23.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Cuts Dividend
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Company Profile
The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- C3.ai Advances AI Leadership, Boosting Stock Performance
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- 3 Top-Performing U.S.-Traded Emerging Market Stocks in 2024
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Disney’s Magic Strategy: Reinventing the House of Mouse
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.