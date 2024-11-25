Prosperity Financial Group Inc. Makes New $1.29 Million Investment in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Prosperity Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SDVY opened at $39.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $39.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.1383 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

