Prosperity Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Prosperity Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 133.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,487 shares during the period. Prosperity Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,763,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525,851 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,384,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,174,000 after buying an additional 7,203,276 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,625,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,874,000 after buying an additional 2,642,472 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 28,799,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,348,000 after acquiring an additional 735,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,419,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,936,000 after acquiring an additional 639,816 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS GOVT opened at $22.64 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.91.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.0629 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

