Private Trust Co. NA Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.6% of Private Trust Co. NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 426.7% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 451,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,752,000 after purchasing an additional 365,402 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 40,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,715,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7,575.9% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,097,000 after buying an additional 26,137 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 20,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $127.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,741,001. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.20 and a fifty-two week high of $127.51. The firm has a market cap of $92.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.01.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

