Private Trust Co. NA Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20,632.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,407,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,744 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 162.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,223,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,055,000 after acquiring an additional 756,464 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17,863.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 414,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 412,645 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 31.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,122,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $195,821,000 after acquiring an additional 269,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 1,192,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,426,000 after purchasing an additional 145,967 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $199.43 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $155.30 and a 12 month high of $199.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $191.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.12. The stock has a market cap of $62.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

