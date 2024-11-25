Private Trust Co. NA Raises Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $182.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.04. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

