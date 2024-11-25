Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 446 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $148,000. First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 64,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 153,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares during the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,195,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,531,000 after buying an additional 442,859 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 407,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,791,000 after buying an additional 42,287 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEMG stock opened at $54.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.58. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $47.33 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The stock has a market cap of $80.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

