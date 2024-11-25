Private Trust Co. NA Increases Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,036,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829,414 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,189,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,182 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,263 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 542.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,429,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,016,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,768,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,805,000 after purchasing an additional 107,420 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MBB opened at $93.10 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.16 and a fifty-two week high of $96.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.44.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.3099 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

