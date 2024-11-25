Private Trust Co. NA Has $1.95 Million Position in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFR)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFR – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,270 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 608.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 151.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF Price Performance

BATS BUFR traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 814,706 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.30.

About FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF

The First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BUFR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETFs. BUFR was launched on Aug 10, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

