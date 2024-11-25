Private Trust Co. NA Buys 2,429 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $3.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $242.59. 2,749,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,856,725. The company’s 50 day moving average is $224.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.34. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $177.20 and a twelve month high of $243.08.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

