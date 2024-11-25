Private Trust Co. NA Buys 1,772 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 257,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sweeney & Michel LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $759,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of GLD opened at $243.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.74. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $183.15 and a 1 year high of $257.71.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.