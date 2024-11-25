Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $10.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Priority Technology traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.49, with a volume of 70188 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Priority Technology from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley lifted their target price on Priority Technology from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.
View Our Latest Research Report on Priority Technology
Insider Activity at Priority Technology
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 762,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 156,044 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in Priority Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,822,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Priority Technology by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 21,598 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Priority Technology by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 105,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in Priority Technology by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 66,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares during the period. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Priority Technology Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $732.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.52.
Priority Technology Company Profile
Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Priority Technology
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Discover the 3 Best Performing Stocks That Went Public in 2024
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 3 Strategic ETFs for Bearish Investors Post-Election
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Super Micro’s Stock Price Is Ready to Rebound After Market Reset
Receive News & Ratings for Priority Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priority Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.