PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stake Lessened by Sagil Capital LLP

Sagil Capital LLP lessened its stake in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 71.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. PriceSmart comprises about 0.3% of Sagil Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sagil Capital LLP’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 2.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 76.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 1.9% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 3.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 3.2% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PriceSmart

In related news, EVP Paul Kovaleski sold 3,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total value of $291,020.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,037.64. This represents a 6.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Fisher sold 5,478 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $497,566.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,106.18. This trade represents a 20.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,960 shares of company stock valued at $1,535,673. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PriceSmart Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ PSMT traded up $1.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.64. 14,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,409. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. PriceSmart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $94.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.85.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). PriceSmart had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

PriceSmart Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

