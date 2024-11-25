Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) vs. General Motors (NYSE:GM) Head-To-Head Survey

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) and Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares General Motors and Polestar Automotive Holding UK”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Motors $182.72 billion 0.35 $10.13 billion $9.38 6.24 Polestar Automotive Holding UK $2.06 billion 1.18 -$1.19 billion ($0.57) -2.00

General Motors has higher revenue and earnings than Polestar Automotive Holding UK. Polestar Automotive Holding UK is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than General Motors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

General Motors has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

92.7% of General Motors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of General Motors shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for General Motors and Polestar Automotive Holding UK, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score General Motors 4 6 10 1 2.38 Polestar Automotive Holding UK 2 3 1 0 1.83

General Motors currently has a consensus target price of $56.92, indicating a potential downside of 2.76%. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a consensus target price of $1.58, indicating a potential upside of 38.60%. Given Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Polestar Automotive Holding UK is more favorable than General Motors.

Profitability

This table compares General Motors and Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Motors 6.06% 16.30% 4.14% Polestar Automotive Holding UK N/A N/A N/A

Summary

General Motors beats Polestar Automotive Holding UK on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About General Motors



General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names. In addition, the company sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts through retail dealers, and distributors and dealers, as well as to fleet customers, including daily rental car companies, commercial fleet customers, leasing companies, and governments. Further, it offers range of after-sale services through dealer network, such as maintenance, light repairs, collision repairs, vehicle accessories, and extended service warranties. Additionally, the company provides automotive financing; and software-enabled services and subscriptions. General Motors Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK



Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

