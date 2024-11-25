Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Director Paul J. Evans Acquires 29,000 Shares

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBIGet Free Report) Director Paul J. Evans acquired 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $226,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,200. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Pitney Bowes Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE PBI opened at $8.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.46. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBIGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 12.85% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $499.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.80 million. Analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pitney Bowes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.17%.

Institutional Trading of Pitney Bowes

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 889.2% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 7,478 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Pitney Bowes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its position in Pitney Bowes by 218.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 11,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819 shares in the last quarter. William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. 67.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

