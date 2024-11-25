Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Director Paul J. Evans Acquires 29,000 Shares

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) Director Paul J. Evans acquired 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $226,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,200. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Pitney Bowes Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE PBI opened at $8.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.46. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 12.85% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $499.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.80 million. Analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pitney Bowes Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Pitney Bowes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.17%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 889.2% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 7,478 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Pitney Bowes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its position in Pitney Bowes by 218.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 11,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819 shares in the last quarter. William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. 67.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PBI

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.