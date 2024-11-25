Pitcairn Co. Sells 646 Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Crane were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CR. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Crane in the second quarter worth $21,159,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Crane in the second quarter worth $16,205,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Crane by 16.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 655,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,748,000 after purchasing an additional 91,029 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Crane by 673.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 82,172 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,913,000 after purchasing an additional 71,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Crane by 10.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 771,709 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,882,000 after purchasing an additional 70,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $184.36 on Monday. Crane has a 1-year low of $102.80 and a 1-year high of $185.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.81.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $597.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Crane’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.06%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CR shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Crane from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

