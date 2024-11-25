Pitcairn Co. Sells 2,621 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Pitcairn Co. decreased its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CF Industries by 8.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in CF Industries by 40.4% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in CF Industries by 6.2% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In other news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,964,120. This represents a 2.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $635,460.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,314.58. This trade represents a 23.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,727,694 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CF Industries from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America cut CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.42.

CF Industries Price Performance

NYSE:CF opened at $89.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.97. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.13 and a 52 week high of $91.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.38.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.50. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

