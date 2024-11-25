Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 263.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 83,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,753,000 after buying an additional 60,355 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $17,670,000. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $3,596,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7,549.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $328,625,000 after buying an additional 2,467,316 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 318.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 142,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,284,000 after buying an additional 108,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSX opened at $133.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.27. The stock has a market cap of $55.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.33. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $117.32 and a 1-year high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $36.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.05%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler set a $144.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $182.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.69.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

