Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 474,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,833,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 918.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $2,382,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 2,103,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,419,000 after purchasing an additional 125,714 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 403,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 106,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariadne Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the second quarter valued at $1,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMD opened at $9.94 on Monday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $10.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.73.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

