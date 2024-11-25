Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 51,528 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 223,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,528 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Chewy worth $6,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 183.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHWY stock opened at $34.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.06. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $39.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.91 and a 200 day moving average of $26.13.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Chewy had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $36,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

CHWY has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chewy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Chewy from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Chewy from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.65.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

