Penserra Capital Management LLC Invests $4.10 Million in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 261,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,102,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPZ. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after buying an additional 108,858 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 196,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 196.9% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 49,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 32,687 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the second quarter valued at about $765,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 7.1% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CPZ stock opened at 15.44 on Monday. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 52-week low of 14.23 and a 52-week high of 16.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 15.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 15.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.88%.

In related news, VP John S. Koudounis sold 24,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of 15.41, for a total transaction of 381,227.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

