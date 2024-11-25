Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 640,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,284,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BGT. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 189,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 5.0% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 24,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the third quarter valued at about $152,000.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BGT opened at $12.96 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.96. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $13.97.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.1203 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

