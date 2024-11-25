Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Takes $659,000 Position in Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 27,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SOC. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sable Offshore in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Sable Offshore by 340.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Sable Offshore during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Sable Offshore in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sable Offshore in the third quarter valued at about $245,000. 26.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sable Offshore Price Performance

NYSE:SOC opened at $24.08 on Monday. Sable Offshore Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $28.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Sable Offshore from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Sable Offshore in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Sable Offshore in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, BWS Financial reissued a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Sable Offshore in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sable Offshore

In other Sable Offshore news, major shareholder Global Icav Pilgrim purchased 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,791,001 shares in the company, valued at $175,820,020. This represents a 9.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Sable Offshore Profile

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities.

