Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 3,000 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. cut its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 41.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,254,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,242,000 after buying an additional 58,935 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,526,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,939,000 after purchasing an additional 36,223 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.7% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,074,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,125,000 after purchasing an additional 80,070 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 10,608.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,813,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 257,816.0% during the 2nd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,593,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,516,000 after buying an additional 1,593,303 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NVO opened at $105.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $94.73 and a 12-month high of $148.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.42.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVO. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

