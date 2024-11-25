Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Raises Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 7.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,002,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,200,000 after buying an additional 138,320 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter worth $6,687,000. PGGM Investments boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 152.0% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 428,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,165,000 after purchasing an additional 258,388 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter valued at $478,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 213.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 56,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 38,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NLY opened at $19.81 on Monday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.23 and a fifty-two week high of $21.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.86.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.12%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -3,714.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Argus upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.