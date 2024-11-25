Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $724,000 Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in JD.com by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. SRN Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 2.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 4.8% during the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 17,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JD.com by 3.1% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com stock opened at $34.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.41. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.65.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on JD.com from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.36.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

