Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $1.14 Million Holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth $318,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at $5,586,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 73.6% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at $266,000.

GDXJ stock opened at $48.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.43. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $30.89 and a 1-year high of $55.58.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

