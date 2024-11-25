Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Buys Shares of 81,500 Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 81,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DHC. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the second quarter valued at $62,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 6,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 40,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 16,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

DHC stock opened at $2.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average of $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 11.57 and a current ratio of 11.57. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $4.24.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $373.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.80 million. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.48%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location.

Featured Stories

