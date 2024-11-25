PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at B. Riley

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at B. Riley from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 222.58% from the stock’s current price.

PDSB has been the topic of several other research reports. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of PDS Biotechnology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Shares of PDSB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.17. 148,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,344. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average of $3.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.93. PDS Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $6.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDSB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,587,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 82,135 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 204.4% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 121,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 81,743 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $55,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.84% of the company’s stock.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing a pipeline of targeted cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies.

