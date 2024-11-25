Pacific Financial Group Inc. Sells 737 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 42.8% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 23,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. LJI Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 15,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of BND opened at $72.59 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $75.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.28.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.2276 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

