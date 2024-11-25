Pacific Financial Group Inc. Has $2.74 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 2.0% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 36.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,660,000 after purchasing an additional 58,161 shares in the last quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 544,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,659,000 after purchasing an additional 125,235 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period.

VTV opened at $180.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $128.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $141.47 and a 12-month high of $180.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $175.26 and a 200-day moving average of $168.08.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

