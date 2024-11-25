Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) CFO Sells $273,781.84 in Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) CFO Mark Weinswig sold 31,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $273,781.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,228. The trade was a 13.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Thursday, September 12th, Mark Weinswig sold 2,540 shares of Ouster stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total transaction of $15,646.40.

On Thursday, August 29th, Mark Weinswig sold 519 shares of Ouster stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $3,814.65.

Ouster Stock Performance

NYSE:OUST opened at $9.53 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.37 and its 200 day moving average is $9.45. The firm has a market cap of $474.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.34. Ouster, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $16.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ouster

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ouster by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,328,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,491,000 after acquiring an additional 164,360 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ouster during the 3rd quarter valued at $706,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ouster in the second quarter worth $1,217,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster in the second quarter worth $1,305,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Ouster by 184.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 653,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after buying an additional 424,178 shares during the period. 31.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on OUST shares. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Ouster from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Ouster from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ouster has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Ouster Company Profile

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

