Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) CFO Sells $273,781.84 in Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) CFO Mark Weinswig sold 31,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $273,781.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,228. The trade was a 13.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Mark Weinswig also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 12th, Mark Weinswig sold 2,540 shares of Ouster stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total transaction of $15,646.40.
- On Thursday, August 29th, Mark Weinswig sold 519 shares of Ouster stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $3,814.65.
Ouster Stock Performance
NYSE:OUST opened at $9.53 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.37 and its 200 day moving average is $9.45. The firm has a market cap of $474.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.34. Ouster, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $16.88.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ouster
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have issued reports on OUST shares. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Ouster from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Ouster from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ouster has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.
Ouster Company Profile
Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.
