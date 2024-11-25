Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO) & enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) Financial Review

enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Free Report) and Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares enVVeno Medical and Orchestra BioMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets enVVeno Medical N/A -48.72% -45.96% Orchestra BioMed -2,179.33% -107.04% -70.88%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for enVVeno Medical and Orchestra BioMed, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score enVVeno Medical 0 0 0 0 0.00 Orchestra BioMed 0 0 4 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Orchestra BioMed has a consensus price target of $15.75, indicating a potential upside of 165.15%. Given Orchestra BioMed’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Orchestra BioMed is more favorable than enVVeno Medical.

This table compares enVVeno Medical and Orchestra BioMed”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio enVVeno Medical N/A N/A -$23.52 million ($1.29) -2.65 Orchestra BioMed $2.76 million 81.80 -$49.12 million ($1.61) -3.69

enVVeno Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Orchestra BioMed. Orchestra BioMed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than enVVeno Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

enVVeno Medical has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orchestra BioMed has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.7% of enVVeno Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of Orchestra BioMed shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of enVVeno Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Orchestra BioMed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

enVVeno Medical beats Orchestra BioMed on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About enVVeno Medical

(Get Free Report)

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI). Deep venous CVI occurs when valves inside of the deep veins of the leg become damaged, resulting in insufficient blood being returned to the heart. The malfunctioning vein valves cause blood to flow backwards (reflux) and pool in the lower leg, increasing the pressure within the veins of the leg (venous hypertension). In the most severe cases, CVI can lead to venous ulcers (open skin sores) that become chronic and difficult to heal. The VenoValve is implanted in the femoral vein and works as a replacement venous valve, designed to reduce reflux and venous hypertension, and to restore proper directional blood flow back to the heart. With severe deep venous CVI impacting an estimated 2.4 million people in the U.S., who have no effective treatment options, the VenoValve has received Breakthrough Device Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and is currently being evaluated in the SAVVE U.S. clinical trial.

About Orchestra BioMed

(Get Free Report)

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. operates as a biomedical innovation company. The company’s flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT) for the treatment of hypertension (HTN); and Virtue Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease. Its products also comprise FreeHold devices and minimally invasive surgery devices. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the development and commercialization of BackBeat CNT for the treatment of HTN in patients indicated for a cardiac pacemaker; and a strategic collaboration with Terumo Medical Corporation for the development and commercialization of Virtue SAB for the treatment of coronary and peripheral artery disease. Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. is based in New Hope, Pennsylvania.

