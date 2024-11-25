ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) CFO Sells $27,569.07 in Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) CFO Steven Vattuone sold 4,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $27,569.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 583,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,670,787.39. The trade was a 0.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Steven Vattuone also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ON24 alerts:

On Wednesday, September 11th, Steven Vattuone sold 7,094 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $41,570.84.

On Monday, September 9th, Steven Vattuone sold 2,266 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $13,392.06.

On Thursday, September 5th, Steven Vattuone sold 2,667 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total value of $16,428.72.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Steven Vattuone sold 5,216 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $33,121.60.

ON24 Price Performance

ONTF opened at $6.43 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.15. ON24, Inc. has a one year low of $5.37 and a one year high of $8.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ONTF has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ON24 from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ON24 in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ON24

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONTF. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ON24 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ON24 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in ON24 by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in ON24 by 151.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 22,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 13,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in ON24 by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

About ON24

(Get Free Report)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.