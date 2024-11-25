Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.85 and last traded at $38.83, with a volume of 1574 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.60.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Old Republic International from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.
Old Republic International Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Republic International
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORI. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 161.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Old Republic International by 555.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Old Republic International by 201.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.
About Old Republic International
Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.
